Penn State wallops Maryland behind McSorley, Barkley tandem

Penn State beat Maryland 38-14 on a rainy Saturday at Beaver Stadium, behind career rushing days for running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Trace McSorley.
Barkley racked up 202 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Penn State finally got the fast start it has wanted for the last five games.
McSorley marched his team downfield in 2 1/2 minutes, capping the seven-play drive with a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki. The 84-yard drive was highlighted by a game-opening 21-yard pass to receiver DaeSean Hamilton, and runs of 20 and 17 yards by Barkley and McSorley, respectively.
Back-to-back sacks on Maryland’s following series by defensive ends Garrett Sickels and Evan Schwan (the latter on third down and 17) forced the Terrapins to punt.
A penalty on third down halted a Penn State drive, and Maryland answered with a 66-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown halfway through the first period.
Linebacker Brandon Smith had his first career interception later in the quarter, but Penn State was held to a field goal on the following drive. Tyler Davis booted a 30-yard field goal to open the second quarter and push the Nittany Lions’ lead to 10-7. Davis is 18 for 18 in his career, which is a school record.
Penn State scored again with just over six minutes left in the second quarter off a slick fake-then-handoff to Barkley for a touchdown, but a holding penalty on offensive lineman Ryan Bates brought it back.
McSorley faked the same play moments later, but instead kept the ball and ran it in himself for the touchdown.
The two teams traded a fumble and recovery apiece and Penn State got the ball back inside the 20-yard line with two minutes left in the half. The Nittany Lions was forced to punt after offensive tackle Andrew Nelson gave up a sack for loss. Nelson was injured on the play and had to leave the game on a cart.
Maryland quarterback Perry Hills was injured on the Terps’ next drive, and freshman Tyrell Pigrome ran in a seven-yard touchdown on the play immediately following Hills’ exit.
Barkley broke loose on a 45-yard run to end the half with a Penn State score.
But the running back fumbled in the third quarter on a promising Penn State drive. Maryland was stuffed on fourth down and 2 on the following series on a huge tackle-for-loss by Marcus Allen.
The Nittany Lions ended the third quarter on a 70-yard touchdown strike from McSorley to receiver DeAndre Thompkins to push their lead to 31-24.
Barkley eclipsed 200 yards halfway through the final quarter, and freshman Miles Sanders entered the game in his place. On Sanders’ first snap, he scored his first career touchdown on a 25-yard carry.
