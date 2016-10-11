Penn State football player suspended

With starting right tackle Andrew Nelson possibly lost for the season, Penn State head coach James Franklin is evaluating a few options to take his place.
It appears Noah Beh is not one of those options.
Beh, a redshirt sophomore out of Scranton Prep, is suspended for a violation of team rules, Franklin told reporters on Tuesday’s Big Ten coaches teleconference.
The coach did not elaborate on the specifics of Beh’s suspension.
“Noah’s not factoring right now,” Franklin said. “He’s been suspended for a violation of team rules, so Noah does not factor in at this time.”
Beh, after redshirting in 2014, appeared in all 13 games last season.
With Beh not competing for time at right tackle, Franklin is looking at four players to fill Nelson’s role: Brendan Mahon, Paris Palmer, Chasz Wright and Will Fries.
Mahon, who at times started at right tackle last season, moved from left to right tackle when Nelson exited Saturday’s game against Maryland.
Meanwhile, Palmer started 11 games last year and filled in at left tackle when Mahon made the switch on Saturday. The 6-foot-7, 300-pound senior is a sound option, as is Wright, a 6-foot-7, 343-pound redshirt sophomore who appeared in 10 games in 2015.
Franklin also has Fries at his disposal, a true freshman who has yet to play this season.
“We’re going to work through that this week,” Franklin said of Nelson’s replacement. “We have some different combinations there. We have Mahon, we have Paris, we have Chasz, and we have Will Fries. Those are the four guys we’re kind of looking at to fill that game day responsibility. We’re kind of on the entry level (of that decision).”
