October 12, 2016 11:38 PM

Gesicki on Mackey Award watch list

From CDT staff reports

NEW YORK

Penn State’s Mike Gesicki is among 30 players on the Mackey Award Midseason Watch List, which was announced in a press release Wednesday.

The Mackey Award is “given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end,” according to the release. Gesicki is tied for first on the team with 23 catches for 277 yards and two touchdowns this season. His totals in catches, yards and touchdowns are all career highs.

UMass tight end Adam Breneman, a former Penn State player, is also on the watch list. Breneman has 28 catches for 296 yards and two touchdowns.

Penn State (4-2) hosts No. 2 Ohio State at 8 p.m. Oct. 22.

