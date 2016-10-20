Some parking lots closed for Saturday’s football game

With a forecast for rain, Penn State has announced the closing of some parking lots for Saturday’s football game against Ohio State.
The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes kick off at 8 p.m. at Beaver Stadium.
The lots that will be closed this weekend include: the Brown Lot, Family Friendly Lot and Yellow Lot 12 (IM Fields). However, Brown parking permits will be honored in the Orange and Blue lots. Fans are asked to arrive from the East (Park Avenue) to access the Orange lot or from Route 26/College Avenue to access the Blue lot; Yellow pass holders who have parked in Lot 12 should plan to park in the yellow lots on the east side of the stadium (via Park Avenue westbound from I-99, Orchard Road or Fox Hollow Road). ADA parking is not affected and only fans with a pre-paid RV parking pass will be permitted into the RV lot. Penn State cannot accommodate additional RVs for this weekend.
Penn State Athletics has announced that the gates will open 30 minutes earlier than normal at 6 p.m., with concession discounts for early arrivals and other college football games shown on the stadium’s big screens from 6 to 7 p.m.
Free shuttle busses will be available from the lots at Innovation Park to a drop-off at the intersection of Park Avenue and Fox Hollow Road starting at 5 p.m. The shuttle to Innovation Park will be available after the game for at least 30 minutes or until the line is gone. Also, the CATA Loop bus will be available from Lot Red A on North Atherton Street to the Creamery, also starting at 5 p.m. RVs are not permitted in Innovation Park or Lot Red A.
Fans also are asked to secure their tents and canopies in the parking lots on Saturday, as windy conditions are expected throughout the day.
Comments