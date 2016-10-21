Penn State offering free shuttle from Grange Fair RV parking

For fans seeking to park their RV for Penn State’s football game against Ohio State on Saturday, but do not have a prepaid RV parking pass, spaces are available at the Centre County Grange Fairgrounds in Centre Hall with Penn State providing a complimentary shuttle.
The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions kick off at 8 p.m. at Beaver Stadium. Because of the week’s heavy rains, several parking lots have been closed and no spaces are available near the stadium for RVs without a prepaid parking pass.
The shuttle will leave the fairgrounds from just north of Gate 4 every 30 minutes starting at 2:30 p.m. for the stadium, with the final shuttle leaving at 6 p.m. to drop fans off near University Drive and Park Avenue. Buses will be available for one hour after the game on Park Avenue to return to Centre Hall.
