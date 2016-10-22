Penn State Football

October 22, 2016 11:30 PM

Penn State takes the lead over Ohio State

From CDT staff reports

Penn State has taken the lead over No. 2 Ohio State, no small feat given the team’s long list of injuries.

The Nittany Lions were down 21-7 going into the fourth quarter, and the comeback began.

Trace McSorley connected on a 16-yard pass to tight end Mike Gesicki, followed by a 37-yard Saquon Barkley run and finally a 35-yard pass to Saeed Blacknall to set up a 2-yard touchdown run by McSorley. The score and extra point cut the lead to 21-14.

Penn State chipped away at Ohio State’s lead with a 33-yard Tyler Davis field.

The scoring drive was set up when Penn State true freshman Cameron Brown blocked a punt. Trace McSorley faced 3rd and goal from the 16-yard line but through the ball away under pressure to settle for three points.

Penn State’s Marcus Allen then blocked a Tyler Durbin 45-yard field goal attempt and Grant Haley returned it 60 yards for a touchdown.

Penn State took the lead, 24-21, with 4:27 left in the game.

