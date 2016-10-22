Penn State takes the lead over Ohio State

Penn State has taken the lead over No. 2 Ohio State, no small feat given the team’s long list of injuries.
The Nittany Lions were down 21-7 going into the fourth quarter, and the comeback began.
Trace McSorley connected on a 16-yard pass to tight end Mike Gesicki, followed by a 37-yard Saquon Barkley run and finally a 35-yard pass to Saeed Blacknall to set up a 2-yard touchdown run by McSorley. The score and extra point cut the lead to 21-14.
Penn State chipped away at Ohio State’s lead with a 33-yard Tyler Davis field.
The scoring drive was set up when Penn State true freshman Cameron Brown blocked a punt. Trace McSorley faced 3rd and goal from the 16-yard line but through the ball away under pressure to settle for three points.
Penn State’s Marcus Allen then blocked a Tyler Durbin 45-yard field goal attempt and Grant Haley returned it 60 yards for a touchdown.
Penn State took the lead, 24-21, with 4:27 left in the game.
