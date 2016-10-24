Penn State offensive lineman announces end of career

Offensive lineman Chance Sorrell announced the end of his football career at Penn State due to injury on Twitter on Monday.
The redshirt sophomore wrote in a note posted on Twitter that he has suffered “many injuries” during his career, including a knee injury he has been “fighting for the past year.” He wrote that he made the decision along with coach James Franklin, team doctors, the training staff and his parents.
“While I will never again wear the basic blues and black shoes, I will still remain part of the team as Coach Franklin is allowing me to join the strength staff as an intern for the remainder of my college career,” Sorrell wrote.
Sorrell, an Ohio native, played in three games as a redshirt freshman last season.
