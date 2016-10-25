Accolades pile up after Penn State football win

The Penn State football program continues to receive recognition after its upset win over then-No. 2 Ohio State last week.
The Nittany Lions earned FWAA Team of the Week honors and coach James Franklin picked up Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week honors, the program announced in a press release Tuesday.
The coaching honor is given out by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
“What a milestone win for Coach Franklin and his team. It’s the kind of win that Coach Dodd would have appreciated as the Penn State players never stopped playing hard, and special teams played a key role in determining the outcome of the game,” Jim Terry, Chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation, said in the release. “After a difficult personal week for Coach Franklin, Saturday night’s performance made him an easy choice for this week’s award. We’re thrilled to honor him.”
The team was honored as the FWAA Team of the Week for the first time since 2012.
That honor followed a win over No. 13 Wisconsin. The team’s win Saturday over the Buckeyes was its first over a program ranked in the top-2 since 1990, when the Nittany Lions beat No. 1 Notre Dame.
No. 24 Penn State (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) will take on Purdue on the road at noon Saturday.
