Franklin discusses post-upset celebration

If you happen to have James Franklin’s cellphone number and congratulated him late Saturday night after Penn State’s massive upset over Ohio State, you probably got the same response as everyone else.
“I basically texted back, ‘Thank you’, or ‘Thanks, brother, I appreciate it,’ ” Franklin said at his Tuesday press conference. “I copied and pasted that to everybody — men, women, coaches, neighbors, cousins, everybody.”
It’s understandable, though; the coach had 348 messages in his inbox.
A few days removed from his Nittany Lions upending the then-undefeated Buckeyes 24-21, Franklin said repeatedly that his focus is on Penn State’s next game, a road matchup at Purdue.
However, he did relive Saturday night and Sunday a bit.
By time the party in the Penn State locker room wrapped up, Franklin got home at about 2:30 a.m., made sure all 348 people received their response, talked with his wife, Fumi, until 3:30 a.m., and then woke up the next morning and went back to work.
He met with the defensive staff to review film, later hosted recruits at his house for brunch, and then had a crew come over to fix up his basement, which was flooded from all the rain last week.
“It was an interesting week,” Franklin said with a grin. “Never a dull moment.”
That afternoon, Franklin, like the rest of the media and fan base, saw the updated Associated Press’ Top-25 Poll.
After missing out on the Amway Coaches Poll that morning, the Nittany Lions slide in at No. 24 in the AP Poll, the first time Penn State has been ranked since 2011.
Franklin said the recognition won’t earn them a single point on Saturday against the Purdue Boilermakers, but he was pleased to see it nonetheless.
“The poll that really matters is the one at the end of the season,” Franklin noted. “But it’s nice to be part of that conversation again ... We’re appreciative of it, the way people view our program and the direction it’s going in.”
