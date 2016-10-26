Pry perseveres through team’s mounting injuries

Head coach James Franklin has always talked up Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry, and Tuesday was no different.
This season has been pretty rough on the Nittany Lions’ defense. A total of seven injuries at linebacker, including leaders Jason Cabinda and Brandon Bell missing a combined nine games, took a toll on the unit.
Thankfully for Pry, Cabinda and Bell returned to action against Ohio State, alleviating a tad of the stress their defensive coordinator’s been under.
All things considered, though, Franklin said Pry’s attitude never wavered in the face of mounting injuries.
“I’ve been a lot of places where that happens, and there’s a ‘woe is me’ by the coach,” Franklin said. “If you do that, the players take on that identity, and (Pry) hasn’t been like that.”
Pry, the linebackers coach when Franklin arrived at Penn State and now the defensive coordinator after Bob Shoop left for Tennessee in the offseason, is in his sixth season on Franklin’s staff.
The head coach knows Pry like few do, and is proud of his budding coordinator.
“He can be really demanding, but still be positive,” Franklin said. “I’ve known him for a long time...I have a lot of faith and a lot of belief in him.”
