Honors continue to roll in for LB Brandon Bell

Accolades continue to roll for Brandon Bell after Penn State’s 24-21 upset of Ohio State last weekend.
On Thursday, the linebacker was named the Bednarik Award Player of the Week. The award is given to the nation’s Defensive Player of the Week by the Maxwell Football Club.
Earlier in the week, he was tabbed the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Week and College Sports Madness National Defensive Player of the Week.
Bell led the Nittany Lions’ defense with a career-high 18 tackles after missing the previous four games due to an injury.
Comments