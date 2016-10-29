Penn State believes new look gives offense advantage

Penn State experimented with it a bit against Ohio State, but the Nittany Lion offense on multiple occasions offered a fresh appearance against the Boilermakers: the empty set.
With Saquon Barkley split out wide, quarterback Trace McSorley stood in the shotgun alone. More often than not, Barkley motioned back over next to McSorley, while sometimes staying out with the receivers.
Head coach James Franklin said it's a set the Nittany Lions have been working on, and believed it was effective against Purdue.
"A lot of times you can force people into empty checks, whether it's cover two or quarter-half or whatever it may be," the coach said. "Then you motion him back into the backfield, and you get some better looks."
Comments