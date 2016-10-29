Franklin praises offensive lineman for paving the way

Right tackle Brendan Mahon dictated his side of the line of scrimmage against the Boilermakers, having his way for the second week in a row after performing well against the Buckeyes.
Mahon, who made the switch from left tackle to right tackle following Andrew Nelson's leg injury against Maryland, has shown power and technical grace — and it paid off for those running behind him.
Saquon Barkley rattled off 207 rushing yards on Purdue's defense, and a lot of that total, including an 81-yard touchdown, came off the right side behind Mahon.
Penn State center Brian Gaia complimented Mahon and commented on Barkley's success running right.
"It's a lot of what they were doing defensively," Gaia said. "The way they were fitting, they were really trying to shut off the front side. It opened up a lot of room for cutbacks."
Penn State head coach James Franklin also gave Mahon props.
"He's taken that position and really run with it," Franklin said. "Early in the season he had some growing pains, but he's grown from it, and I'm really proud of him."
Comments