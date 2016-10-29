‘Everybody eats B,’ Saquon Barkley says

Everyone on the Penn State sidelines knows that, at any point, Saquon Barkley can break a massive run.
That considered, all three of his backups understand that they may be needed to spell the sophomore stud following a long gainer.
That was the case early in the third quarter.
After a 20-yard scamper down to Purdue's 4-yard line, the offensive coaching staff gave Barkley a quick break and plugged in redshirt freshman Andre Robinson.
Robinson, who entered Saturday with only nine career carries for Penn State, secured the handoff from quarterback Trace McSorley and pushed forward into the end zone.
Robinson added a second touchdown in the fourth quarter, capping a special day for the Penn State backfield.
Not only did Robinson and Barkley score a pair, but the two other backups also got into the end zone. True freshman Miles Sanders caught a pass out of the backfield and scampered 21 yards for a score, and Mark Allen added a 1-yard touchdown waltz.
"We were all really, really happy," Robinson said. "That was our goal this week."
Barkley confirmed, saying that they believed all four running backs could score this week.
He said the group had a motto this week, a quote from the movie, "Paid in Full".
"Everybody eats B," Barkley said. "Everybody eats."
Comments