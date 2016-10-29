Penn State fans may have watched QB of future

Miles Sanders, Andre Robinson and Mark Allen weren't the only non-regulars to make an impact.
With the Nittany Lions leading by 24 with more than half of the fourth quarter to go, Penn State head coach James Franklin sent in the second-teamers, most notably quarterback Tommy Stevens.
Stevens, a redshirt freshman and native of Indianapolis, performed well an hour away from his hometown. He guided Penn State on two touchdown drives.
On his first series in the gun, Stevens commanded a 7-play, 55-yard drive that ended with Allen's one-yard touchdown run. The second series saw Robinson glide into the end zone for a 19-yard score.
In Stevens' second career appearance for Penn State — the first coming against Maryland — the 6-foot-4 signal-caller completed 1 of 2 passing attempts for 26 yards and ran 5 times for 31 yards.
Franklin was pleased to get Stevens, the running backs and several other younger guys some playing time.
"We haven't really had an opportunity to do that a whole lot," Franklin said. "That's really valuable."
