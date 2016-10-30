The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Penn State’s 62-24 win over Purdue

0:59 Philipsburg-Osceola football gets first win since 2013 Pause

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

3:03 Coach James Franklin proud of Joey Julius

0:55 A tour of a flood-damaged home in Marion County

1:59 Elevate your garden guacamole

1:15 Art in Penns Valley

1:47 White Out Game