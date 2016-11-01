Will there be a second White Out? James Franklin explains

A couple hours after Penn State thrashed Purdue by 38 points, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin sent out an interesting tweet — “#WhiteOutX2” — in reference to Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. game against Iowa at Beaver Stadium.
As of press time, the tweet had 1,400 retweets, 3,500 likes and countless Penn State fans across Twitter posting with Franklin’s hashtag.
So is Penn State intending on having a second White Out, after already having one on Oct. 22 against Ohio State?
Franklin explained.
“It’s funny,” Franklin said with a smile at his Tuesday press conference. “What I said after the game was I wanted the stadium to be rocking and soldout and create an unbelievable environment ... I was really talking about the mentality and what we need in terms of an environment and excitement in the stadium. But it kind of went crazy, went viral, and people ran with it.”
OK, so no White Out then?
“I would assume that most people are going to wear some of our colors anyway, white or blue,” Franklin continued. “Most importantly we need that stadium rocking. We need a home-field advantage.”
Comments