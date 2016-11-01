Marine veteran to lead Penn State out of the tunnel

Whether or not fans take it upon themselves to wear white, Penn State is definitely celebrating something Saturday night: Military Appreciation Day.
And the Nittany Lions will have a special pregame recognition of sorts.
Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Immanuel Iyke, who served in the United States Marines for nearly five years, will lead the team out of the tunnel Saturday night with an American flag.
Penn State head coach James Franklin thought Iyke guiding the Nittany Lions to the field was important.
“Immanuel in the beginning of the season got up and kind of told his story, his family background as well as his time in the military and the difference and the significance that the military had on his life,” Franklin noted. “Which really hit home to our team.”
Franklin also said the program has collected 10,000 tickets donated to military members, veterans and their families.
“Which is awesome,” the coach added. “It’s a great way to pay tribute to the military and what they do for us day-in and day-out, the sacrifices they make.”
