Cothran missed first four games due to suspension

After Penn State defensive tackle Curtis Cothran missed the first four games of this season for an unspecified reason, when asked, James Franklin confirmed what most assumed — Cothran was suspended from competition.
However, Franklin did note that the redshirt junior was always a part of the team.
“He’s grown so much in our program, in the three years we’ve been here,” Franklin said. “Really, really proud of him and his development in really all phases of his life.”
Since returning from his suspension, Cothran has started two games and made three tackles. The Newtown native made the switch from defensive end to the interior line in the offseason, a move Franklin believes he’s transitioned into well.
“We were really excited about getting him back,” he said.
