November 2, 2016 9:57 PM

James Franklin confirms Brandon Polk redshirt

By John McGonigal

UNIVERSITY PARK

James Franklin confirmed Wednesday that wide receiver Brandon Polk is redshirting.

Polk, a sophomore wideout, appeared in the first three games of the season before picking up an unspecified injury in the Temple game.

Franklin said Polk, a Virginia native, hasn’t been able to practice since picking up the injury, and there wasn’t much of a talk about him redshirting.

“It’s not like it’s a tough conversation,” the coach said, “because it’s obvious.”

Polk had two catches for 18 yards this season.

