James Franklin confirms Brandon Polk redshirt

James Franklin confirmed Wednesday that wide receiver Brandon Polk is redshirting.
Polk, a sophomore wideout, appeared in the first three games of the season before picking up an unspecified injury in the Temple game.
Franklin said Polk, a Virginia native, hasn’t been able to practice since picking up the injury, and there wasn’t much of a talk about him redshirting.
“It’s not like it’s a tough conversation,” the coach said, “because it’s obvious.”
Polk had two catches for 18 yards this season.
