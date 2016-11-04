Penn State kicker Tyler Davis named semifinalist for Lou Groza award

Penn State kicker Tyler Davis was named among the 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award presented by the Orange Bowl on Thursday.
The Nittany Lions last had a semifinalist in 2014 with Sam Ficken.
Davis broke Ficken’s record for consecutive field goals made with 18 earlier this year. Davis is 13 for 14 on field goals and a perfect 30 for 30 on extra point attempts.
Student tickets for Indiana on sale Monday
The university announced on Thursday that students will be able to purchase tickets to Penn State’s road match with Indiana starting on Monday.
However, Student Nittany Lion Club members will be able to get tickets in an online pre-sale on Friday.
A limited number of tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis on Monday. Tickets can be purchased with cash only.
Field hockey
Nittany Lions advance to Big Ten semis
Penn State used a two-goal second half to put Indiana away in the first round of the Big Ten tournament on Thursday afternoon at Maryland’s Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex.
The Nittany Lions got on the board first thanks to a goal from Gini Bramley. Brooke Birosik assisted on the lone goal of the first half.
Shay Cannon helped put No. 2-seeded Penn State up 2-0 early in the second half.
Indiana responded with its own goal off the stick of Elle Hempt but Bramley picked up her second of the game 56 seconds later to finish the scoring.
The Nittany Lions advance to the semifinals to play Michigan at 1 p.m. on Friday.
