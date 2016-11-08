Penn State offensive lineman Connor McGovern named Freshman of the week

Penn State offensive lineman Connor McGovern made history Monday as he became the first offensive lineman ever named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound McGovern anchored an offensive line Saturday that paved the way for 599 yards of total offense against Iowa.
Despite the loss of right tackle Brendan Mahon during the first drive, McGovern and the offensive line helped the Penn State offense record 359 rushing yards, 240 passing yards and five touchdowns in the team’s 41-14 victory.
The offensive line has helped Penn State score on 14 of its past 18 drives.
The Nittany Lions visit Indiana at noon Saturday.
