Penn State’s Von Walker out for the season

Senior captain Von Walker is out for the season, according to Penn State’s game notes released Monday ahead of its matchup with Michigan State this weekend.
Walker was covering a punt in the first half against Rutgers last Saturday when he went down with an injury. He is listed on the game notes among four other Penn State linebackers — Nyeem Wartman-White, Jan Johnson, Jake Cooper and Jason Vranic — who are out for the season due to injury.
Walker, a Mill Hall native and Central Mountain graduate, will see his streak of 28 straight appearances end Saturday. The former walk-on, who was also a captain last season, is the eighth player in program history to be named a team captain twice.
Walker made seven tackles this season.
The No. 8 Nittany Lions (9-2, 7-1) host the Spartans at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
