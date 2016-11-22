Penn State looking to finish regular season 10-2 in 3rd year under Franklin

After a 2-2 start, the Nittany Lions are looking at a potential 10-2 regular season, trip to the conference title game and an outside shot at the College Football Playoff.
Is this how Penn State coach James Franklin thought his third year at the helm would turn out?
“I did believe there was a foundation laid, that we would make significant progress this year,” Franklin said. “What does that equate to in terms of overall record? I don’t know. But I did think we would take a step in the right direction this year, just year three in general. The relationship aspect, the depth part of it, 85 scholarships, all those things.”
“To say in the beginning of the year that I expected where we are right now, I don’t know if that’s accurate to say,” he continued. “But I was very confident that we would take a significant step.”
