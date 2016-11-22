Penn State Football

November 22, 2016 9:09 PM

Penn State football isn’t underestimating Michigan State

By John McGonigal

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

Even though Michigan State (3-8, 1-7) has struggled mightily this season, Penn State coach James Franklin isn’t underestimating the Spartans.

He knows that Michigan State, which won the Big Ten and reached the College Football Playoff last season, is dangerous, especially with coach Mark Dantonio in charge. Dantonio owns a 4-2 record against Penn State in 10 seasons at Michigan State.

The season hasn’t gone the way Sparty supporters thought it would, but playing spoiler to Penn State’s party would be a nice consolation.

“We know what to expect,” Franklin said. “We’re going to have a team coming in here that’s going to play with a tremendous amount of pride and passion.”

