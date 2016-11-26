Penn State takes down Michigan State

Thanks to Penn State's second-half resolve — and a little help at The Horseshoe — the Nittany Lions are Big Ten East division champions.
The No. 7 Nittany Lions, despite a sluggish start, ousted Michigan State 45-12 Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State (10-2, 8-1) polished off an improbable regular season, extending its winning streak to eight games after starting off 2-2. With their win over Michigan State (3-9, 1-8) and No. 2 Ohio State's double-overtime victory against No. 3 Michigan, the Nittany Lions hold the head-to-head Big Ten East tiebreaker over the Buckeyes.
Next stop, Indianapolis, to face Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship game.
The Nittany Lions, known to be a second-half team, reaffirmed that calling card against the Spartans.
Trailing 12-10 while managing only 125 yards to Michigan State's 256 at halftime, Penn State looked like a completely different squad in the third and fourth quarters.
The Nittany Lions forced a three-and-out to start the second half and scored with ease on their ensuing drive. A 34-yard hookup between quarterback Trace McSorley and wideout Chris Godwin finished off a 5-play series to give the Nittany Lions a 17-12 lead.
McSorley kept cooking a few minutes later, putting Penn State up 24-12 with a 45-yard touchdown throw to tight end Mike Gesicki. With 7:03 to go in the third quarter, Gesicki leapt over two Michigan State defenders to snare his third touchdown of the year.
Less than five minutes later, Penn State scored again, opening the floodgates and allowing fans to book their flights to Indy. For the second time that night, McSorley found a streaking Godwin. The junior receiver broke into the open field, gliding by his defensive back, hauling in McSorley's pass and igniting Beaver Stadium as he found the end zone.
Penn State led 31-12 with 2:05 to go in the third quarter. In less than nine minutes of game action, the Nittany Lions had three touchdowns and 183 yards of offense, 58 more than they had in the first and second quarters combined.
Andre Robinson, for good measure, added to the lead with a 14-yard touchdown run with 6:33 remaining, pushing Penn State's lead to 38-12.
Making big play after big play, McSorley had himself a day, completing 17 of 23 passes for 376 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Saquon Barkley was limited to 14 rushing yards and exited the game early, hobbling off the field in the third quarter. He did score a touchdown, though.
Even with Penn State's late dominance, the first half belonged to Michigan State.
The Spartans opened the scoring after a Penn State three-and-out. Michigan State strung together a 12-play, 76-yard drive that ended in a 28-yard Michael Geiger field goal.
The Nittany Lions punted after three plays yet again on the ensuing series, and Sparty made them pay with a second field goal. Geiger drilled a 36-yarder to put Michigan State up 6-0 with 2:44 remaining in the first quarter.
Penn State's offense finally woke up a bit and responded. Highlighted by a 19-yard completion to Gesicki and an 18-yard hookup with Godwin, McSorley guided his offense down the field, deep into Michigan State territory.
However, on 3rd-and-4 on Michigan State's 20-yard line, McSorley's keeper gained only three, and the Nittany Lions had to settle for a field goal of their own. Redshirt junior Tyler Davis converted his 35-yard attempt with 13:11 left in the second quarter.
Michigan State did tack on another field goal on its next drive, this time from 33 yards out by Geiger. It marked the third-straight series the Spartans scored.
They led 9-3 with 7:17 remaining until halftime.
But Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead started really pushing the right buttons. Moorhead's playcalling, coupled with the Nittany Lions' ability to execute, generated a masterful touchdown drive before halftime.
McSorley spread the ball around, hitting four different targets — Godwin (4 yards), DaeSean Hamilton (16), Saeed Blacknall (16) and DeAndre Thompkins (25). The quarterback also ran for a first down.
It was McSorley's connection with Blacknall that set up a 1-yard, awe-inducing leaping touchdown by Barkley with 2:14 remaining in the half.
However, Michigan State put together a drive of its own before heading to the locker room. The Spartans put together a 14-play, 72-yard drive, finishing it off with another Geiger field goal. The 21-yarder gave Michigan State its 12-10 lead with 10 seconds to go in the first half.
