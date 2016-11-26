Penn State Football

November 26, 2016 9:41 PM

How to get tickets for the Big Ten Championship game

From CDT staff reports

Penn State is headed to the Big Ten Championship game, and the team is already calling on fans to fill Lucas Oil Stadium to make it a home away from home.

“Book your flight, get your tickets, we’re going to Indianapolis,” Nittany Lion senior linebacker Von Walker told 100,000-plus fans in Beaver Stadium after the team’s 45-12 bludgeoning of the Spartans.

Penn State will play Wisconsin for the conference title at 8:17 p.m. Dec. 3.

The Nittany Lion Club exclusive pre-sale has already started. Another pre-sale, this one for Alumni Association members, will begin 2 p.m. Sunday.

Student sales will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, and sales for the general public will begin at 3 p.m. Monday.

Student tickets will be priced at $45, and other tickets will go from $85 to $190.

“Tickets will only be available as a print-at-home e-ticket which will be delivered via email as soon as seat locations are assigned,” according to Penn State Athletics.

Nittany Lion Club members can log onto GoPSUsports.com/bowlcentral and select the Big Ten Championship game to request tickets, though it will not guarantee members tickets. Penn State Alumni Association members will receive emails with a promo code for the same site.

If tickets remain, the general public can call 1-800-Nittany or go to the Bryce Jordan Center athletic ticket office, beginning at 3 p.m. Monday.

