Saquon Barkley limped off the field, so what’s next for him?

Saquon Barkley turned some heads upside down with his first-half, goal-line touchdown leap, but the sophomore star running back also made more than a few people hold their breath later in the evening.
Barkley limped off the field and was tended to by trainers after a three-yard carry in the third quarter. Trainers were looking at Barkley’s right foot, and he was later ruled out of the game, per ESPN’s broadcast.
So, will Barkley, who was held to 14 rushing yards on 12 carries, be available for Penn State’s Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin next weekend?
“I’m not going to say anything about Saquon,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said when asked for an update. “He’ll have a great week and prepare this week, based on what I know.”
