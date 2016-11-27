Mike Gesicki added his name to another spot in the Penn State record book.
One week after setting Penn State’s single-season record for catches by a tight end in a season, Gesicki set the single-season record for receiving yards at his position. He now has 610 receiving yards, passing Mickey Shuler’s mark of 600 in 1977.
“That’s obviously a huge honor and all that kind of stuff,” Gesicki said. “But I just want to thank my teammates, my coaches, everybody that was kind of there for me and gave me the opportunity to be successful this season.”
Gesicki had two catches for 64 yards Saturday.
“My name’s obviously going to go down on the record, but everybody else’s name deserves to be there too because without them, it’s not happening,” Gesicki said.
