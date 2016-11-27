Franklin ‘confident’ Barkley will play in Big Ten Championship

It’s not a definite, but Penn State’s leaping, jukeing, dynamic tailback should be back on the field for the Big Ten Championship game.
Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin is “confident” that Saquon Barkley will play against Wisconsin on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Barkley, who left the regular-season finale against Michigan State in the third quarter, was tended to by trainers, looking at his right foot, and did not return in the 45-12 win over the Spartans.
While Franklin expressed a bit of veiled optimism on Saturday night, he was more comfortable discussing Barkley’s availability Sunday afternoon on a Big Ten Championship coaches teleconference.
The coach noted that he hasn’t seen Barkley since Saturday night, but communicated with him then and Sunday morning.
“We’re expecting him to play,” Franklin said.
The Nittany Lions face Wisconsin at 8:17 p.m. Saturday on FOX.
Comments