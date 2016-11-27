2017 commit flips from Florida to Penn State

As its recent success generates national buzz, Penn State has cashed in with two recruits in as many days.
First, it was 2018 tight end Zack Kuntz committing prior to Saturday’s 45-12 win against Michigan State.
Then on Sunday afternoon, the Nittany Lions added another name to their 2017 recruiting class.
New Jersey four-star defensive tackle Fred Hansard flipped from Florida to Penn State after taking an official visit over the weekend, as reported by Lions247.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder bumps Penn State’s 2017 class up to 15 commits.
Hansard, out of The Hun School, is the No. 11 defensive tackle in the 2017 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.
Comments