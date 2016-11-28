Penn State’s Brandon Bell earns national honor

Penn State’s Brandon Bell was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week on Monday for his work in the Nittany Lion football team’s 45-12 win over Michigan State on Saturday.
Bell tied a career high with 18 tackles, including a half-tackle for loss, and broke up a pass during the win over the Spartans. Bell is one of three players in the nation to poste multiple games with 18-plus tackles in a game. He matched that total against Ohio State in October.
Bell is the eighth Nittany Lion to earn a Walter Camp national honor, with all of them on the defensive side of the ball. Mike Mauti was the last to be honored in 2012.
Comments