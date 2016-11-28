Events planned for Penn State football fans in Indianapolis

Several events are scheduled for Penn State fans who make the trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday.
A mixer, hosted by the Penn State Alumni Association, is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Buffalo Wild Wings (7 East Washington Street) with the cheerleaders, Lionettes and Nittany Lion. There is no registration required and no reserved seating for the event.
A pep rally will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Indiana Convention Center. The event is free but a wristband is required, available at the convention center starting at 3 p.m.
Fans also can attend the ESPN College GameDay set from 9 a.m. to noon at the Pan American Pavilion, the BTN Tailgate Show from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Convention Center, and the Penn State Blue Band’s performances at 4 p.m. during the BTN show and 5:15 p.m. during the Fan Fest.
The Nittany Lions will meet Wisconsin at 8:17 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Comments