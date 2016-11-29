Does Wisconsin use an illegal formation?

Franklin explained a punt return formation that Wisconsin implements that he believes is illegal.
“They line up, they screen move, they shift their fronts,” the coach said. “They’ve gotten so many people to jump offsides by real fast screen jumping or moving, moving the guys down the line of scrimmage, it’s caused everybody to jump offsides.”
Franklin said, in his eyes, the Badgers aren’t shifting to run a punt return set.
“They’re doing it to clearly gain a penalty,” the coach said. “Right after they do it, their whole special teams go crazy. You can see that’s clearly what they’re trying to do. We’ll be prepared for that.”
