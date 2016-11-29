James Franklin experiences special moment with fans

When Franklin left the Penn State football offices to go home around 11 p.m. Sunday, he went over to the Bryce Jordan Center.
He heard that more than 150 tents of students were lined up to purchase tickets to the Big Ten Championship game, and his eyes didn’t fool him.
“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Franklin said. “It was really cool. Great to get a chance to interact with them, let them know how much we appreciate them. I think that’s one of the things that makes this place special, the support we get from our students as well as the community.”
However, he did have a message for those students.
“I was concerned because it was cold,” Franklin said. “I told them to stay warm, don’t get sick. The other thing is, there’s no excuse not to go to class tomorrow, make sure you’re at class.”
