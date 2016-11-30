Penn State’s Trace McSorley honored by Big Ten

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley was named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
The sophomore also one of the Manning Award Stars of the Week and was the Rose Bowl Game Offensive Player of the Week.
McSorely was 17 of 23 for 376 yards and four touchdowns during a 45-12 win over Michigan State on Saturday to clinch the Big Ten East Division title and send the Nittany Lions to the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday.
He is the second Nittany Lion to pick up the offensive honor and third winner of the season, with Saquon Barkley honored twice by the conference.
