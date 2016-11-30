Penn State’s Saquon Barkley named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year

Saquon Barkley’s stellar sophomore season continued to garner attention on Wednesday night.
Barkley was named the Big Ten Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, as announced on the Big Ten Network.
The Nittany Lions’ running back is Penn State’s fourth player to earn the honor, joining Kerry Collins (1994), Curtis Enis (1997) and Michael Robinson (2005).
Barkley is also just the eighth sophomore to ever win the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award.
The Coplay native has totaled 1,219 rushing yards, 327 receiving yards, and 17 total touchdowns this season.
