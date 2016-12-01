James Franklin wants these players recognized

James Franklin made sure to mention a handful of scout team players that have made sizable impact this year.
Irvine Paye, who caught a 10-yard pass at the end of Penn State’s 45-12 win over Michigan State, was one of them.
“Irv Paye was a walk-on tryout running back who’s really got great quickness,” Frankin said. “He’s an older guy, he tried out for the team two or three times, but he’s really helped us.”
The coach also brought up quarterbacks Jake Zembiec and Michael Shuster, and offensive linemen Tom Devenney and Adam De Boef, a State College native.
“Taking a guy like De Boef and having him play tight end because he’s a little bit of an undersized offensive lineman, but having him play tight end to have a more physical blocker for our scout team,” Franklin said. “You’ve got older guys like Tom Devenney who’s been on scout team for four years and takes a lot of pride in it and brings a lot of value.”
Comments