Franklin, Chryst used to battle for Pennsylvania recruits

Paul Chryst, in his second season as the Badgers' head coach, left his post as Wisconsin's offensive coordinator after the 2011 season to become Pittsburgh's head coach.
Chryst spent three years at helm in western Pennsylvania, leading the Panthers to a 19-19 combined record.
In his time there, Chryst came across James Franklin a few times, once at a clinic and a few times in recruiting.
Of course, there were a few recruits the two coaches battled each other on. Chryst said there a handful of players on Penn State's roster that he went after as high school prospects.
"I obviously didn't do a good enough job in recruiting," Chryst said of those players, "because they didn't come to Pitt."
Comments