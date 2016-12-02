How is Saquon Barkley after his injury?

After sustaining a right foot injury that caused him to exit Penn State's regular-season finale against Michigan State, running back Saquon Barkley will play Saturday night, James Franklin confirmed Friday.
The coach, who said Sunday that he was confident Barkley would be ready, also noted during BTN Live's Tuesday award show that the tailback could've returned in last weekend's matchup with the Spartans.
"He's been drinking a lot of milk all week and orange juice and vitamin C," Franklin joked Friday. "We flew in Mr. Miyagi, hit him on the ankle with the hands."
Franklin followed up with a more serious update, saying he's not playing any games when it comes to Barkley's availability.
"Honestly, I know a lot of times coaches get up and say that and it's a smoke screen," Franklin said. "But he's practiced all week long. He looks great."
