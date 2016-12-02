Penn State, Wisconsin coaches admire each other’s teams

When asked what he admired about Penn State's season, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst was straight-forward.
"What I admire about their team this year is I think it's a team that's continually gotten better," Chryst said of the Nittany Lions, who are on an eight-game winning streak. "I think as a coach, one of the things you strive for and hope for and want is that your team is playing its best football at the end of the year. I don't know. It looks like to me that they are. I think it's a team that plays really hard. Looks like they're playing with confidence. Looks like they like playing."
James Franklin, in turn, gave props to the Badgers.
"Got tremendous respect for the University of Wisconsin," Franklin said. "Got tremendous respect for coach Chryst, a guy that's got a great reputation, his entire career. Then obviously coach (Barry) Alvarez, the consistency they've had there has been remarkable."
Comments