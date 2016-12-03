Penn State wins the Big Ten Championship

In an unexpected, wild season, Penn State's second-half showing on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium was most impressive.
The No. 7 Nittany Lions are Big Ten Champions, defeating Wisconsin 38-31 in the conference title game.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns, Saeed Blacknall hauled in six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and the Nittany Lion defense answered the bell.
This is the first conference title for Penn State since sharing the honor in 2008 with Ohio State, and it's only the Nittany Lions' second-ever outright Big Ten championship (1994).
On a night that James Franklin and the Nittany Lions made history, it was Penn State's second-half surge, yet again, that got the job done.
The Nittany Lions were down 28-14 at halftime, with mistakes stacking up and prospects looking rather bleak. But they turned it on from the start of the third quarter.
Penn State held Wisconsin to a missed field-goal attempt, and on the next play, McSorley connected with Blacknall for an exceptional 70-yard touchdown pass. It was a deep cross, McSorley's throw led Blacknall perfectly, and the junior wideout beat two Wisconsin defensive backs with ease.
Tyler Davis' extra point cut the Badgers' advantage to 28-21 with 10:58 left in the third quarter.
The Penn State offense clicked once more after a massive third-down sack by Nittany Lions senior linebacker Brandon Bell.
Penn State drove 62 yards on the scoring drive, capped by a one-yard Saquon Barkley touchdown dive. Barkley's effort tied the game 28-28 with 7:39 to go in the third quarter.
The Badgers responded, but only with three points. Wisconsin drove 70 yards, but a Jordan Smith tackle on third down at Penn State's five-yard line forced the Badgers to take a field goal. Andrew Endicott was good from 23 yards out to give Wisconsin a 31-28 lead with 4:22 to go in the third.
The Nittany Lions kept it rolling, though. McSorley picked apart the Wisconsin defense by connecting downfield: first it was a 38-yarder to DaeSean Hamilton, then a 25-yard gainer to the wideout, and after a Barkley rush for no gain, the quarterback hit his running back on an 18-yard wheel route score.
Barkley burned his linebacker, and McSorley dropped a dime, putting Penn State ahead 35-31 with 13:41 left in regulation.
After the throw, McSorley had completed 9 of his last 9 attempts for 241 yards and four touchdowns.
After holding firm on a 3rd-and-16, Wisconsin had to punt on its next drive, and the Nittany Lions capitalized. Penn State drove down deep into Badger territory, but was stopped at the five-yard line.
Instead of going on a 4th-and-1, Franklin wisely sent out Davis, who was good on his 24-yard field goal attempt.
Penn State led 38-31 with 5:14 left in regulation.
Later in the final period, the Badgers faced a do-or-die 4th-and-1 on Penn State's 22. Wisconsin ran right, but the defensive line busted it up, as Grant Haley and Marcus Allen made the tackle.
They stopped Corey Clement short. The game was theirs.
Check back for further updates.
Comments