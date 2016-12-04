Penn State Football

Penn State football announces process for bowl ticket requests

The Penn State football program announced the process to make bowl ticket requests in a press release Sunday.

The Nittany Lions are set to take on Southern California in the Rose Bowl at 5 p.m. on Jan. 2.

The Nittany Lion Club members’ online presale started Sunday.

The online presale for Alumni Association members starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday (pending availability) and the general public sale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. (pending availability). The Student Nittany Lion Club online presale will be 7 a.m. Friday, and the in-person sale for students will be at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center.

