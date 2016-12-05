Trace McSorley talks College Football Playoff

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, two days removed from earning the game MVP in Penn State’s 38-31 Big Ten Championship win over Wisconsin, joined The Rich Eisen Show on Monday afternoon.
McSorley, who recorded 384 passing yards and four touchdowns against the Badgers, was asked about the Nittany Lions being left out of the College Football Playoff. Penn State moved up to No. 5 in the final rankings, but didn’t jump into the top-four despite tallying its ninth-straight win at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“We’re thankful for everything we’ve got with this year. We were hoping to get into one of the top-four spots, but after it came out we were thankful for where we were,” McSorley said. “The committee made their decision. They felt like they got the top four teams in, and we respect that decision. We’re excited to get ready and prepare for the Rose Bowl out in Pasadena.”
The four teams that made the College Football Playoff were Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Washington. Of course, the Nittany Lions (11-2, 9-1) won 24-21 against the Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1) on Oct. 22.
When asked if the Nittany Lions were bitter that Ohio State got in ahead of them, McSorley took the high road.
“We understand the committee’s decision and respect it...We were hopeful for an opportunity to play in the College Football Playoff. It didn’t work out in our favor,” McSorley said. “The committee does their job, and they felt like they got the top four teams there. Congratulations to Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Washington. They all had great seasons, and they all put together impressive resumes to state their case. The committee felt that they were the top four teams, and unfortunately we were right outside of that.”
Penn State faces No. 9 Southern California in the Rose Bowl at 5 p.m. on Jan. 2.
