Nittany Lion Club gobbles up Rose Bowl allotment of tickets

Rose Bowl tickets are a hot commodity for Penn State football fans.
Penn State announced on its football and athletics Twitter accounts that there will be no public sale of the university’s allotment of 20,000 tickets for the Rose Bowl due to heavy demand from the Nittany Lion Club.
The tickets sales to students will go on as scheduled at the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office at 8 a.m. Saturday.
A general public sale of tickets through the Rose Bowl begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday, and secondary ticket markets also are selling tickets.
