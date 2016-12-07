Penn State Football

December 7, 2016 8:38 PM

Saquon Barkley named Sporting News All-America second team

From CDT staff reports

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was named to the Sporting News All-America second team, the organization announced Wednesday.

Barkley is the first Nittany Lion running back to earn All-America honors since Larry Johnson (2002).

It’s a continuation of recognition for Barkley, who has put together a stellar sophomore campaign. The Coplay native was named the 2016 Graham-George Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, as well as the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year.

He was a unanimous All-Big Ten first team selection.

Barkley has rushed for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns, while adding 347 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns out of the backfield. His 128.15 all-purpose yards per game average ranks second in the Big Ten, and his 19 total touchdowns is ninth in the country.

