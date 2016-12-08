Saquon Barkley shares Big Ten Most Valuable Player award

Saquon Barkley keeps piling up the accolades.
Barkley, sharing the honor with Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett, added the Chicago Tribune Silver Football for the Big Ten’s Most Valuable Player to his list of awards, Penn State announced Thursday.
The sophomore star running back is the fourth Nittany Lions to win the Silver Football. The other recipients were all quarterbacks: Daryll Clark (2009), Michael Robinson (2005) and Kerry Collins (1994).
Along with the Silver Football, Barkley was named the 2016 Graham-George Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, as well as the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year.
The Coplay native was a unanimous All-Big Ten first team selection and earned Sporting News All-America second team recognition on Tuesday.
