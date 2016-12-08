Rose Bowl tickets open to students Friday, Saturday

Tickets for the 2017 Rose Bowl go on-sale to Penn State Student Nittany Lion Club members at 7 a.m. Friday.
Penn State students that are not Student NLC members can purchase tickets at the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Due to expected sub-freezing conditions, Penn State is prohibiting overnight camping on Friday night. Students can start lining up at 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Each student will be limited to purchasing one $150 ticket and must present valid Penn State ID+ Card. Cash, credit and Lion Cash will be accepted at Saturday’s sale.
The No. 5 Nittany Lions and No. 9 Southern California square off in the Rose Bowl at 5 p.m. on Jan. 2.
