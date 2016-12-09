Penn State lands 2017 4-star WR K.J. Hamler

Penn State’s success on the field continues to pour in success off the field.
On Friday, the Nittany Lions picked up a commit from four-star wide receiver K.J. Hamler. He chose Penn State over Michigan State and Oregon.
Hamler took to Twitter to announce his decision with a video post. He will come to Penn State from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
However, he transferred from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s in Michigan. It is the same school that former standout Allen Robinson attended.
Hamler is undersized at 5-foot-9 but he has been clocked at a 4.43 second 40-yard dash.
