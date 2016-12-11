Saquon Barkley named Penn State football’s MVP

Saquon Barkley was named the Penn State football team’s Most Valuable Player at the State College Quarterback Club banquet, the program announced in a press release Sunday.
Trace McSorley earned Most Valuable Offensive Player honors and Garrett Sickels received Most Valuable Defensive Player honors.
Barkley has rushed for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns to help the Nittany Lions to an 11-2 record and the Big Ten Championship.
McSorley set the program’s single-season records for total offense, passing yards and passing touchdowns. The quarterback has thrown for 3,360 yards with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions. Sickels, a defensive end, is tied for first on the team with six sacks and leads the team with 12.5 tackles for loss.
Among Penn State’s other award winners were: Brandon Bell (Lions’ Pride Outstanding Senior Player, honoring the greatest career contribution to Penn State football; Captain’s Award); Brian Gaia (Dick Maginnis Memorial Award, given to the team’s outstanding offensive lineman; Captain’s Award); Evan Schwan (Reid-Robinson Award for the team’s outstanding defensive lineman); Tyler Davis (John Bruno Memorial Award for the team’s outstanding member of special teams); and Von Walker (Captain’s Award; Bob Mitinger Memorial Award for the senior who exhibits courage, character and social responsibility).
Penn State faces Southern California in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2.
Comments